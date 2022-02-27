Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $50.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYND. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $162.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.