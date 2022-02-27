Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.02 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $11.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $57.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 billion to $59.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.27 billion to $66.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.64. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

