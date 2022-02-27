HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Fox Factory by 105.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

