EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of EMCORE worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 134.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EMCORE by 393.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $4.04 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

