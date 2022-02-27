Credit Suisse Group Lowers Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €90.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €108.00 ($122.73) to €90.00 ($102.27) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PUMSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Puma from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($136.36) to €112.00 ($127.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Puma stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73. Puma has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

