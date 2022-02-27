Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given New 86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 83.00 to 86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

