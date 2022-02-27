Citigroup Inc. Purchases 468 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 221.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $350.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

