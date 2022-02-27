Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $53,000 Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 387,073 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $644,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the third quarter worth $246,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.73. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Profile (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

