Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 123,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

