Barclays Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $255.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.82.

ICON Public stock opened at $238.19 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ICON Public by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

