Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of HEP opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

