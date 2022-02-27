Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stake Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

WRE stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

