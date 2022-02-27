Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.37.
About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.