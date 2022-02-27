Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.