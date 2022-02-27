Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 217.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $6.48 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

