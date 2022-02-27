Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 209,947 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.