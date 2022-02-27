Voya Investment Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.03. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Kymera Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.