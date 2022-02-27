StockNews.com Upgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.33.

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 161,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ALLETE by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

