JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Price Target to €150.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLVYY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €93.00 ($105.68) to €94.00 ($106.82) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OTC:SLVYY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00. Solvay has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

