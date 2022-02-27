Trilogy Metals’ (TMQ) “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

