Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Lowered to $80.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $80.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.45.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC stock opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.