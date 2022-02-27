PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 34,800 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRO opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 50.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 9.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

