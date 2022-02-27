Steven Machuga Sells 95,803 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $697,445.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.89 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

