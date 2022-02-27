Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $890,511.19 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLTR opened at $11.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

