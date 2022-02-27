Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.44

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $78.44, with a volume of 75126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.85.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.