Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 5.4%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 7,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 402,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

