NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.25

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $86.95, with a volume of 777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.86.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $9,986,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

