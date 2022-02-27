Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.16. 116,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,890,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $792.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

