Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 130,000 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,956,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,732,000 after acquiring an additional 553,249 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,798,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,478,000 after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,624,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 114,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,989,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

