Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.03 Million in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 207,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 4,854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX opened at $6.88 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

