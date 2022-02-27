Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

