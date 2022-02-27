Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 10,396 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $57.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48.

