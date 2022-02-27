Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,857 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 63,790 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $20.04 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

