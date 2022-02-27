Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Price Target to $10.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taboola.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of TBLA opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

