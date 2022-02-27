NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,430 shares of company stock valued at $480,566 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after purchasing an additional 784,886 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

