JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

