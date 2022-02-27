Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.
Shares of SRE stock opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
