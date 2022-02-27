Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.