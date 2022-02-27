Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $275.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 34.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,855,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

