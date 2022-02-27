Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.
RXT stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
