Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.45.

RXT stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

