Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.37.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.70. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

