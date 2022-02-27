HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,545 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $403.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

