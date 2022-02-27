Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yext by 137.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Yext by 46.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of YEXT opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $963.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.44. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

