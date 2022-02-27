HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $361,000 in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Redfin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 730,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Redfin by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after purchasing an additional 259,334 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

