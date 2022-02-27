Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 83,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

