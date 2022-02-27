The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of RCI Hospitality worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $634.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

RCI Hospitality Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.