Lara Caimi Sells 3,058 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow stock opened at $580.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 603.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.