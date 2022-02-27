Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) COO Purchases $1,357,600.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $144.27 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.02 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

