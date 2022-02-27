Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells $2,230,270.38 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CWST stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,009,000 after acquiring an additional 399,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

