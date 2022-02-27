Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.80 ($14.55) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.