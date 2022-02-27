Morgan Stanley Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 1,224

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.13) to GBX 1,224 ($16.65) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,093.40.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.