Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) PT Lowered to €87.00

Feb 27th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Societe Generale from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

